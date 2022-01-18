Click to share this via email

Jim Carrey is 60!

The comedic actor celebrated his milestone birthday on Monday with — what else — a funny video. The beloved actor marked the occasion on Twitter flaunting “I’m 60 and sexy!” in a goofy “old man” voice.

“And tonight, I’m having creamed corn and strained peaches,” Carrey joked in the clip.

It’s ma birthday! Whoohoo! I’m old but I’m gold! I Love you all!!! 🙏🌈❤️ pic.twitter.com/WvFtbMty80 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 17, 2022

Stars shared their celebratory messages for the Canadian actor, who has been making fans laugh for decades since his career breakout in the early ’90s sketch comedy series “In Living Colour”.

Happy 60th to one of my oldest friends and the funniest guy I know: @JimCarrey 🎂👏🙏 pic.twitter.com/rvQqeTYhvz — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) January 17, 2022

Beyoncé also gave a shout-out to Carrey on his special day, sharing a childhood photo of the “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” star on her website.