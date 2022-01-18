It doesn’t sound like Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will be getting in the ring any time soon.

On Monday, Tyson took to Twitter to respond to a report in the Sun that he and Paul are in “advanced talks” for a multi-million-dollar fight.

READ MORE: Mike Tyson Talks Tripping On Psychedelic Toad Venom

This is new to me. I saw Jake in St. Barths and he never mentioned it. https://t.co/eL01HDMdmr — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) January 17, 2022

The original Sun report claimed that Tyson and Paul had made a verbal agreement for a pay-per-view exhibition fight in Las Vegas.

“A verbal deal has been struck to get it on, but like all forms of sports business, now it’s all about the contracts and money split,” the tabloid’s source claimed.

Back in November, Tyson teased that he had a fight coming up, telling the Sun, “I am going to have a return fight in February and we are pretty skeptical about the opponent but it will be a really stimulating opponent.”

READ MORE: Jake Paul Reveals Memory Loss, Slurred Speech From Boxing

Asked specifically about whether he would fight Jake or his brother Logan Paul, Tyson said, “That is the fight for the money. Those are the money-making fights, those guys got 35 million people to watch.

“Yes. Hell, I would fight them. They would fight me. That would make a lot of money,” he added. “Hundred million dollars, they do anything, they don’t mind getting beat up for 100 million dollars.”