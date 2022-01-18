Cate Blanchett has had quite the lockdown experience as a mother of four.

The actress spoke about home-schooling on Tuesday’s “The Project”, calling it “traumatic” when dealing with her seven-year-old daughter Edith.

Blanchett told host Lisa Wilkinson, “You know, I was amazing for two weeks. I was blitzing it.

“And then all of a sudden my — you know, my older kids were fine, they would sort of self-direct — but I had to do my seven-year-old, and I realized that I couldn’t even teach her Grade 1 math.

“She sniffed that out after 14 days, and I was a dead duck. There was no respect there.”

The “Carol” star went on, “I had to dress up as her teacher, I had to put on her teacher’s voice, and she wouldn’t start the classes until we had a full array of stuffed animals — all of which had the names of the people in her class.

“It felt like some weird cross between ‘The Muppets’ and ‘MasterClass’. It was quite traumatic.”

Blanchett also shares sons Dashiell, 20, Roman, 17, and Ignatius, 13, with husband Andrew Upton.