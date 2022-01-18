Talented freestyle rapper Harry Mack stops by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday to show off his incredible rapping skills.

Harry Mack appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” – Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The Los Angeles native lets the words flow as he highlights some of DeGeneres’s most memorable moments over the past 19 seasons on her show, including her very first episode “with Jennifer Aniston, dancing with Justin Bieber, and scaring Taylor Swift!”

Ellen DeGeneres is seen during a taping of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” with guest Harry Mack- Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The skilled MC also tells the talk show host about the recent challenge he accepted, in which he rapped for 10 hours straight on YouTube.

“It’s a funny story actually. What happened was, I got 500,000 subscribers on my YouTube channel, which was a big benchmark,” Mack said. “So I said I would do five hours for 500K and even that is kind of crazy. By like hour 4 and a half, you’re kind of delirious. So someone typed in the chat jokingly, ‘I can’t wait for six hours for 600k’ and I guess because I was so delirious from all the rapping, I committed right then and there…all the way through to 10 hours for the million subscribers.”

Fans can watch more jaw-dropping rap performances by Mack during his upcoming 2022 “Energy Exchange” tour.