Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Kanye West after he appeared to take a swipe at Pete Davidson in his new track “Eazy”.

The host said of West’s new name during his opening monologue Monday: “Ye…, which is a cheer not a name.”

A snippet of the rapper’s new track, featuring the Game, was released over the weekend, with lyrics including: “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.”

Davidson is now dating West’s ex Kim Kardashian after she filed for divorce in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage.

Kimmel joked, “You know this reminds me of when Tupac wrote a diss track about Andy Samberg? Do you remember that?!”

He added, “Can you imagine? You’re minding your own business at home and suddenly Kanye attacks you. He has done that to me, but can you imagine?”

Kimmel said of Davidson, “Ariana Grande wrote a song about him, now Kanye’s got a song. He’s just one Taylor Swift away from the heartbreak trifecta right now.”

West has recently been romantically linked with Julia Fox, whom he also appears to reference in the track.

The actress said of her romance with the rapper on her podcast “Forbidden Fruits”: “For right now, I’m just living in the movement and I don’t have any expectations. There’s no labels, there’s none of that. It’s just people who make each other feel better. It’s a very Gemini-Aquarius connection. It’s very inspirational.”