Apple+ released the first trailer for the upcoming limited series “Severance”, in which life is unsettlingly quiet for the employees at Lumon Industries.

The employees have all agreed to bear a surgical procedure called Severance that detaches memories of one’s work life from their personal life. Once staffers have reached the “severed” floor, they go about their jobs without any knowledge of the outside world. When they clock out for the day, nothing about work is remembered.

The “work-life balance” experiment seems to run smoothly until Mark (Adam Scott) is approached at a diner by Petey (Yul Vazquez), a former colleague who was his best work friend, whom Mark no longer remembers.

“I used to think it would take a monster to put someone in a place like that office. Especially if the person was himself. If you want to know what’s going on down there, you’ll find the beginning of a very long answer,” Petey warns Mark in the clip.

The series stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus, and Christopher Walken.

Ben Stiller serves as the director and executive producer of the show, which was written and created by Dan Erickson. Arquette and Scott also serve as producers.

The first two of nine episodes drop Feb. 18 on Apple TV+. New episodes of “Severance” will be released every Friday.

