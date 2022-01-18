The new rom-com starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney has hit a pandemic snag.

ET has confirmed that “Ticket to Paradise”, which has been in production in Australia, was forced to pause filming due to a surge in COVID cases in the state of Queensland.

READ MORE: Julia Roberts Crashes George Clooney’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Interview

Original reports from The Daily Mail had claimed there were only two weeks left to shoot on the film, but the production hiatus will last at least three months.

Clooney and Roberts have also both flown home to the U.S. while waiting for the new wave of COVID cases to subside in Australia.

On Monday, Queensland recorded nearly 16,000 new cases of the disease, as well as 16 deaths related to COVID, marking the single deadliest day there since the pandemic began in 2020.

READ MORE: George Clooney Reveals How He Wound Up Casting Ben Affleck In ‘The Tender Bar’

The film, directed by Ol Parker, is about a divorced couple who travel to Bali to stop their daughter from falling into the same mistakes they made a quarter century earlier.

Billie Lourd, Kaitlyn Dever and Lily Lucas Bravo also star in the film.

“Ticket to Paradise” is currently scheduled to hit theatres Oct. 21, 2022, and it is unknown whether the release will have to be delayed.