The Viking empire is growing.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the first official teaser for the upcoming sequel series “Vikings: Valhalla”, which picks up the action more than a century after the events of the original.

READ MORE: ‘Vikings’ Star Alexander Ludwig And Lauren Dear Elope In Utah

Photo: Patrick Redmond/Netflix © 2021

“Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter),” the official description reads.

Photo: Bernard Walsh/Netflix © 2021

“As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory.”

READ MORE: ‘Vikings’ Star Alexander Ludwig Signed By Record Label, Set To Release Self-Titled Debut EP

Photo: Bernard Walsh/Netflix © 2021

The series also stars Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Caroline Henderson, Laura Berlin and David Oakes.

“Vikings: Valhalla” premieres Feb. 25, 2022.