Mariska Hargitay is opening up about how she met her husband of 17 years, Peter Hermann.

Hargitay, who stars in “Law & Order: SVU” with Hermann, chats with Drew Barrymore on Tuesday’s episode of Global’s “Drew Barrymore Show”, about when she first set eyes on her other half, whom she married in 2004.

As Barrymore excitedly asks whether it was love at first sight, the actress shares: “I was nervous and I heard he was German and I didn’t know what to do so I said, this is so embarrassing, I said, ‘So you’re a kraut.’ And he goes like this, ‘That’s funny.’ And I went, ‘Oh my God.’ And then Chris Meloni is like, ‘No.’”

Hargitay adds, “He’s so funny and so different than anyone I ever met and we had such a sort of beautiful getting to know each other and learning how to see each other and beautiful courtship and here we are 17 years married, 19 years in and still learning about each other every day.”

She goes on to say of being at work when they met, “On the first day I was so nervous and I felt very, he was very handsome and it was distracting. And then he would come back the other days and all the producers would look at me and give me eyes and stuff… I had never been like that to anyone ever and it was funny because you know I was single.

“I was 35, and my friends are like, ‘Mariska you need to get out more nobody is just going to show up on your show and ask you to marry them.’… Do you know where our first date was? It’s a little too good to be true. Our first date he asked me to go to church with him. And I was moving and I said, ‘Peter, I would love to but not today I am moving today.’ He was like, ‘Oh come on it’s an hour. It’s an hour.’ It was so funny, I just couldn’t resist so I went to church. And it was that day I remember we went to church… and I am crying and he thinks I am so moved by the sermon and I am crying because I am like, ‘I know I am going to marry him. I found my husband. I love him.’”

Hargitay, who plays Olivia Benson in the “Law & Order” franchise, also discusses being the longest running female character in television history.

The star shares, “I feel very satisfied, sated because I am having I think more fun now than I ever have. So I feel grateful. I love my cast, I love them they are like family now. And I am also mostly grateful that the show that is the longest run show on television is about believing victims. So that for me is the most rewarding thing.

“And today I’ll share, as I was leaving my house, this young girl came by and she said, ‘I probably am your biggest fan you changed my life and I am going to become a psychologist for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.’ And for me I just went, ‘okay my day is made. My year is made.’ It’s that. It’s a gift, I feel like I have the best job and deeply fulfilled and sort of can’t believe it at the same time.”

