Dorothea Taylor, affectionately nicknamed “The Godmother of Drumming”, gave Travis Barker a run for his money with her cover of Blink-182’s “What’s My Age Again?”. The video was uploaded on Dec. 27 to Druemo’s 2.15 million YouTube subscribers.

“You’re never too old, and you’re never too young, to start playing drums,” Taylor, a private drum instructor with nearly 60 years of experience, said at the end of her cover. She has officially challenged Barker to a drum battle.

“One reason why this song is perfect for Dorothea is how Travis Barker uses rudiments in the intro (Dorothea is the rudiment queen,” the video’s description reads. “Barker was a marching drummer in school and it’s cool how he incorporated that training into his drum parts. Flams, five stroke rolls, pataflaflas… who would’ve thought you’d ever hear these in punk rock drumming?”

Blink-182 released “What’s My Age Again?” on April 13, 1999 as the lead single from their third studio album, Enema of the State. It landed in the top five in Italy, the U.K. and U.S.