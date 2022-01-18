Kelly Clarkson fans are sure to go crazy for her Aerosmith cover.

Clarkson and her house band, Y’all, covered Aerosmith’s “Crazy” on Tuesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. The performance marked one of many “Kellyoke” covers Clarkson has performed on her daytime talk show.

Aerosmith released “Crazy” on May 3, 1994. The power ballad was the band’s final single from their 1993 album Get a Grip. The song was written by Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and Desmond Child. It landed in the top 10 on charts in Canada, Finland, Iceland, Poland and the U.S.

Clarkson has covered countless songs on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, including Rod Stewart’s “Forever Young”, Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” and Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees”.