Machine Gun Kelly wanted to get ahead of the buzz around his engagement to Megan Fox, but the public reaction was more than he expected.

MGK, 31, recently proposed to Fox, 35, while on vacation in Puerto Rico. The “My Ex’s Best Friend” rocker captured the moment in anticipation of headlines. In a new interview, he and the “Transformers” actress confessed the hype was over the top.

“We released it to control the narrative,” he told Vogue earlier this week. “As opposed to someone just catching a weird cell phone picture of a ring on our hand and being like, whoa!”

Fox said, “I don’t really look at social media or anything, so I don’t know.”

MGK added, “But yeah, I didn’t expect it.”

“I just recorded it on my cell phone,” he explained, although the video on Fox’s Instagram features multiple camera angles. “And it wasn’t like we had photographers or anything. It was just like me setting my phone against a cup.”

MGK and Fox have been romantically involved since May 2020. The couple announced their engagement on Jan. 12.