Amy Schumer is proud of her recovery after her medical procedures.

She shared her process and journey to the world with photos on Instagram.

The actress captioned the post: “I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo)”.

She continued, “Never thought i would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40. @paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam. Let’s go!”

A photo of the comedian in skin-tight beachwear accompanied the photo. She smiled back at the camera while enjoying the nice weather.

The actress also shared another photo of her beach day in her Stories with the caption: “40”.

In September, Schumer underwent a medical procedure where her uterus and appendix were removed to alleviate her endometriosis – a condition where the uterine lining grows outside of the uterus.

“All my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my body,” she said in an post-op audio recording. “I am already a changed person. I am busting with joy for the new energy I have to be with my son.”

Schumer shares 2-year-old Gene David Fischer with her husband Chris Fischer.