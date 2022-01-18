Princess Eugenie of York is the latest celeb to enter the world of podcasting.
The granddaughter of the Queen has announced that she’ll be launching a new podcast in conjunction with her anti-slavery charity, the Anti-Slavery Collective, which she founded in 2017 with Julia de Boinvielle, who will be her partner in the podcast.
READ MORE: Princess Eugenie Shares Sweet Family Photos Of Son August
The Princess of York and de Boinville had previously discussed the goals of their charity in a 2018 appearance on the “Global Goalscast” podcast.
The pair made the announcement in a joint statement in a monthly newsletter, accompanying a photo of the two sitting on a couch recording their debut podcast.
READ MORE: Princess Eugenie Takes Part In A Baking Class For A Very Important Cause In New Photos
“We were so excited to begin recording our long-awaited podcast this year, due to be released in 2022 so stay tuned!” said the princess and charity co-founder Julia de Boinville in a joint message, via People.
Princess Eugenie & Jules reveal they are recording a podcast for The Anti-slavery Collective @TASC_org, a charity they co-founded to end human trafficking.
Recording started in 2021 at Eugenie’s home, and will be released later this year. pic.twitter.com/IxwGEzEDld
— Gert's Royals (@Gertsroyals) January 15, 2022