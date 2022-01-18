Click to share this via email

Princess Eugenie of York is the latest celeb to enter the world of podcasting.

The granddaughter of the Queen has announced that she’ll be launching a new podcast in conjunction with her anti-slavery charity, the Anti-Slavery Collective, which she founded in 2017 with Julia de Boinvielle, who will be her partner in the podcast.

The Princess of York and de Boinville had previously discussed the goals of their charity in a 2018 appearance on the “Global Goalscast” podcast.

The pair made the announcement in a joint statement in a monthly newsletter, accompanying a photo of the two sitting on a couch recording their debut podcast.

“We were so excited to begin recording our long-awaited podcast this year, due to be released in 2022 so stay tuned!” said the princess and charity co-founder Julia de Boinville in a joint message, via People.