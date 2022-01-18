Princess Eugenie of York is the latest celeb to enter the world of podcasting.

The granddaughter of the Queen has announced that she’ll be launching a new podcast in conjunction with her anti-slavery charity, the Anti-Slavery Collective, which she founded in 2017 with Julia de Boinvielle, who will be her partner in the podcast.

READ MORE: Princess Eugenie Shares Sweet Family Photos Of Son August

The Princess of York and de Boinville had previously discussed the goals of their charity in a 2018 appearance on the “Global Goalscast” podcast.

The pair made the announcement in a joint statement in a monthly newsletter, accompanying a photo of the two sitting on a couch recording their debut podcast.

READ MORE: Princess Eugenie Takes Part In A Baking Class For A Very Important Cause In New Photos

“We were so excited to begin recording our long-awaited podcast this year, due to be released in 2022 so stay tuned!” said the princess and charity co-founder Julia de Boinville in a joint message, via People.

Click to View Gallery
10 Things You Might Not Know About Princess Eugenie

 