Louie Anderson is in a Las Vegas hospital, with Rolling Stone reporting that the famed comedian is receiving treatment for a type of blood cancer.

“Iconic comedian Louie Anderson is currently in a Las Vegas hospital being treated for Diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer,” said Anderson’s rep, Glenn Schwartz, in a statement.

“He is resting comfortably,” added Schwartz of the beloved comedian, who received three Emmy nominations (and one win) for his role as Christine Baskets in the Zach Galifianakis-created comedy “Baskets”, and was most recently seen in “Coming 2 America”.

READ MORE: Eddie Murphy And Arsenio Hall Allege They Were ‘Forced’ To Cast A White Actor In ‘Coming To America’

Last year, the 68-year-old comic revealed he’d been taking steps to address his lifelong weight struggle, and had lost 40 pounds due to intermittent fasting.

“I took it very serious. I got a trainer. I worked out. I swam. This has been a lifelong struggle for me: food addiction,” Anderson said in an interview with Daily Blast Live.

“I learned a lot and feel good,” he added. “I’m no longer compulsively eating like I was and that was the big thing for me.”

Back in 2003, Anderson underwent two heart procedures to correct what was described as “an unspecified heart problem” after falling ill.