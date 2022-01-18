Tyler Perry’s most beloved character is returning in a new movie for Netflix.

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, Netflix unveiled some first-look photos of “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming”, in which the Hollywood mogul reprises the role of the no-nonsense grandma he’s played in such movies as “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” and “Boo! A Madea Halloween”.

This time out, Perry won’t be the only cross-dressing actor in the film; he’ll be joined by Brendan O’Carroll as Agnes Brown, protagonist of hit Britcom “Mrs. Brown’s Boys”.

“Madea’s back — hallelujer!” declares the Netflix synopsis.

“Tyler Perry returns with everyone’s favorite character in ‘Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming’, the newest film in the Madea franchise set to debut on Netflix,” the synopsis adds. “Writer-director-producer Perry stars in the film that centres around Madea’s great-grandson’s college graduation, though the celebratory moment hits a halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy homecoming. The film features all-stars of the Madea franchise, including Tamela Mann (Cora), David Mann (Mr. Brown), Cassi Davis Patton (Aunt Bam) as well as a guest appearance from iconic Irish actor Brendan O’Carroll, who matches Madea’s comedic prowess as Agnes Brown.”

“A Madea Homecoming” (2022), L to R: David Mann as Mr. Brown, Tamela Mann as Cora, Brendan O’Carroll as Agnes Brown, Jennifer Gibney as Cathy, Tyler Perry as Madea, and Cassi Davis-Patton as Bam. Cr. Steve Dietl / Tyler Perry Studios

“A Madea Homecoming” (2022), L to R: Tyler Perry as Madea, Brendan O’Carroll as Agnes Brown, Geneva Maccarone as Sylvia, Candace Maxwell as Ellie, and Gabrielle Dennis as Laura. Cr. Steve Dietl / Tyler Perry Studios

“A Madea Homecoming” (2022), Tyler Perry as Madea

Perry first revealed he was bringing Madea out of retirement in a tweet he issued back in June.

“Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming” debuts on Friday, Feb. 25.