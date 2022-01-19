At just 19-years-old, Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez is already representing her country on some of the biggest stages in the world.

In 2019, Fernandez became the first Canadian female winner of a junior Grand Slam title since Eugenie Bouchard at the 2012 Wimbledon Championships.

Unfortunately, the Montreal native was knocked out in the first round of this year’s Australian Open, but there’s no doubting that this is just the beginning for the talented teenager.

“I am really grateful to Tennis Australia for putting on the Open during such a difficult time,” said Fernandez after going head-to-head with Maddison Inglis at the tournament on Tuesday. “This is an amazing Slam and I enjoyed being back on court and competing again.”

On getting to play in front of a big audience once again following COVID-19 restrictions, Fernandez continued, “I think the pandemic gave all of the players a lot of perspective. It is so amazing to play in front of tennis fans. The energy from the crowd gives me the inspiration and energy to get through tough moments.”

Having the support of her family is important to Fernandez, who is the latest ambassador for Canada’s Google Pixel.

“Travelling on the road for long periods of times has really taught us that quality time together is everything,” she noted. “Them supporting me in everything I do, on and off the court really means the world. That’s why partnering with Google Canada has been amazing for my family and I as we are able to stay connected.”

The young athlete has big ambitions of becoming just as successful as some of the biggest names in the history of tennis.

“I look up to players like Justine Henin, Martina Hingis, Rafael Nadal and Serena and Venus Williams,” she added.