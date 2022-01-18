Live from New York, it’s Katy Perry!

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, Perry took to Twitter to announce that she’ll be musical guest on the Jan. 29 edition of “Saturday Night Live”, which will feature Willem Dafoe making his “SNL” hosting debut.

Perry, whose Las Vegas residency “PLAY” recently went on hiatus before resuming in March, shared the news by writing, “Can’t wait to bring my slice of Sin City to the Big Apple.”

While Dafoe will be an “SNL” first-timer, Perry is something of a veteran; in addition to performing as musical guest in 2010, 2013 and 2017, Perry also hosted in 2011.

“Saturday Night Live” next airs Saturday, Jan. 22 at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global, featuring former cast member Will Forte as host, and Italian rockers Måneskin as musical guest, hot off their recent win at the Eurovision Song Contest.