“Let It Go” has been a popular musical hit since first making its debut in Disney’s 2013 blockbuster “Frozen”.

However, there’s a new kid on the block that’s stolen the thunder of “Let It Go”: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, from new animated Disney film “Encanto”.

As Entertainment Weekly reports, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has made it to No. 4 on the Billboard charts, topping the No. 5 spot attained by “Let It Go” in April 2014.

READ MORE: Disney Drops Magical ‘Encanto’ Trailer With ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star Stephanie Beatriz & Music By Lin-Manuel Miranda

According to EW, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is the highest-charting song from a Disney animated movie in 26 years.

The only other songs from animated Disney films to make it into the top five are “Aladdin” hit “A Whole New World”, which hit No. 1 in 1993, Elton John’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King” (No. 4 in 1994), and Vanessa Williams’ “Pocahontas” song “Colors of the Wind,” which hit No. 4 in 1995.