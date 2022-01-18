Click to share this via email

A news report featuring Toronto kid Carter Trozzolo has gone viral amid the snowfall that has blanketed parts of Ontario and Quebec in recent days.

In the clip, Trozzolo is shown shoveling snow in front of his home, spending a snow day away from school hard at work in the freezing cold.

“If you didn’t have a machine to move the snow, you probably found it a bit…” the reporter narrated the story, with Trozzolo ending the sentence my wearily muttering, “tiring,” followed by a deep sigh.

“I really wish I was at school right now,” he added forlornly.

Most hilariously, however, was the onscreen graphic that ran beneath him, identifying the boy as “EXHAUSTED.”

Noting that he was shoveling snow for “neighbours, friends, probably people I even don’t know,” he sighed, “I am tired.”

One of my favourite kids was on the news tonight in Toronto and I have officially died. I’m dead. The name plate alone. Gold. pic.twitter.com/3XNs27oHoh — Meaghan Derynck (@MeaghanDerynck) January 18, 2022

Apparently, everyone who’s ever shoveled snow can relate.

Since the video was first posted on Twitter on Monday, Jan. 17, it’s been viewed more than 2 million times.