Joesph Baena is opening up about his relationship with his father Arnold Schwarzenegger, which didn’t start out in the best of circumstances.

Baena, 24, is the result of an affair between the famed action star and Mildred Baena, who worked as a housekeeper for the Schwarzenegger family; when he was revealed to be Schwarzenegger’s illegitimate son, it led to the former California governor’s divorce from Maria Shriver.

Appearing on the “Unwaxed” podcast, hosted by Sylvester Stallone’s daughters Sophia and Sistine Stallone (via People), he admitted that bonding with his birth father didn’t happen instantly.

“I also have to point out that with my relationship with my dad it took a little while for me and him to get really close and just [feel] like I can joke around with him and talk about anything,” said Baena.

“I grew up with my mom and I was always nervous and I didn’t want him to think bad of me and be like, ‘What the heck is this guy doing? He’s just partying all the time,'” Baena said. “Now it’s like awesome. I’m so close to my dad and we joke about everything.”

According to Baena, Schwarzenegger “always wants to hear about the drama. He’s like, ‘Tell me everything, tell me about the drama, tell me about the girls.'”

Baena also revealed why he hasn’t taken his father’s last name.

“I never had the Schwarzenegger name. I think really the thing is that I haven’t focused on changing it,” he explained. “I’m doing my own thing. I haven’t thought of it that much. I have a last name already. I’m already doing so much and succeeding and moving forward with my goals. That’s the last thing on my mind.”