Criss Angel is sharing some amazing news with his fans: his 7-year-old son: his son, Johnny Crisstopher Sarantakos, is in remission after battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia since he was just 2.

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, the famed illusionist took to Instagram to share “the most important post I have ever made,” referencing his son, whom he shares with wife Shaunyl Benson.

“TODAY OUR SON JOHNNY CRISSTOPHER WILL FINALLY RING THE BELL SYMBOLIZING HIS REMISSION AND THE END OF HIS TREATMENT! 🎉,” Angel wrote in the caption.

Angel’s post features a short documentary he made made chronicling his song’s five-year cancer battle, which he posted on YouTube because no network or streaming platform would air it “because of the subject matter… but this is real life!”

Clocking in at just under 14 minutes, the documentary is titled “1095”, which represents the 1,095 chemotherapy sessions Johnny underwent to treat his cancer.

“One child every two minutes is diagnosed with cancer,” says Angel in the video. “Cancer doesn’t discriminate… so I want to try and be a voice for these kids and I want to try to help these families that are going through the toughest time of their life and let them know that they’re not alone.”

Angel added that he’s hoping he can help raise “hundreds of millions of dollars” for pediatric cancer research, declaring that he’d “rather be remembered for the work that I did with kids than the work that I did as a magician.”