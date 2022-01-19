Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have allegedly been the victims of a “monetized hate campaign” online, a new report from Bot Sentinel has found.

The data analytics service just released its third and final report on Tuesday claiming that “single-purpose hate accounts have turned targeted harassment and co-ordinated hate campaigns into a lucrative hate-for-profit enterprise” regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The company previously published reports on Oct. 20, 2021, and Nov. 1, 2021.

The report delves into how numerous accounts “co-ordinate on several platforms” and “use Twitter to spread disinformation, monetize their hatred, and circulate conspiracy theories on YouTube.”

According to the report, the top content creators — who started creating “low-quality YouTube videos targeting Harry and Meghan” in 2019 — have a combined 70+ million views and an estimated $494,730 in total YouTube earnings.

The docs state that they “created… mostly inaccurate videos to monetize conspiracy theories about Harry and Meghan” and “also co-ordinated their efforts on Twitter, cultivating a following by disseminating conspiracy theories and disinformation about Harry and Meghan that were concocted in the MeWe group.

“Their efforts allowed them to interact with journalists and royal experts, who then, in some circumstances, amplified the falsehoods.”

Claiming they “leveraged their Twitter popularity to funnel their followers to their YouTube channels, where they would discuss the conspiracy theories they helped to manufacture.”

The report overview stated that the October 2021 docs “outlined how fewer than 100 single-purpose hate accounts were responsible for approximately 70 per cent of the original and derivative hate-filled content targeting Harry and Meghan on Twitter.”

The company found that, “The single-purpose hate accounts that Twitter permanently suspended created new accounts and continued their abuse and harassment,” adding that “racism and YouTube ad revenue are the primary motivators of the core group.”

Harry and Meghan, who said goodbye to their Instagram account in March 2020 after stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family, have regularly spoken on the dangers of spreading misinformation online.

“I don’t care if you’re 15 or you’re 25, if people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging,” Meghan previously said on the “Teenager Therapy” podcast, according to People.