Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been the victims of a “monetized hate campaign” online, a new report has found.

Data analytics service Bot Sentinel just released its third and final report on Tuesday illustrating how “single-purpose hate accounts have turned targeted harassment and co-ordinated hate campaigns into a lucrative hate-for-profit enterprise” regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The company previously published reports on October 20, 2021, and November 1, 2021.

The report delves into how the hate accounts “co-ordinate on several platforms” and “use Twitter to spread disinformation, monetize their hatred, and circulate conspiracy theories on YouTube.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Help To Feed Volunteers On Martin Luther King Jr. Day

According to the report, three of the top content creators — YankeeWally, MurkyMeg and According2taz, who started creating “low-quality YouTube videos targeting Harry and Meghan” in 2019 — have a combined 70+ million views and an estimated $494,730 in total YouTube earnings.

The docs state, “The trio created hate-filled and mostly inaccurate videos to monetize conspiracy theories about Harry and Meghan.

“The trio also co-ordinated their efforts on Twitter, cultivating a following by disseminating conspiracy theories and disinformation about Harry and Meghan that were concocted in the MeWe group.

“Their efforts allowed them to interact with journalists and royal experts, who then, in some circumstances, amplified the falsehoods. The women leveraged their Twitter popularity to funnel their followers to their YouTube channels, where they would discuss the conspiracy theories they helped to manufacture.”

READ MORE: Patrick J. Adams Calls Out ‘Bots’ For Tagging Him In All Things Related To Meghan Markle

Yankee Wally, who co-founded the private MeWe group “focused primarily on Harry and Meghan” back in 2018, “boasted about using multiple Twitter accounts and manipulating conversations on Twitter. In one circumstance, she inadvertently shared her search history in a YouTube video showing she was searching for a service to buy fake Twitter accounts in bulk.

“During the same video, she also inadvertently shared the email confirmation for her order. Using multiple accounts to manipulate conversations on Twitter is strictly prohibited, and Twitter has suspended over 19 accounts operated by Yankee Wally.”

Twitter also suspended MurkyMeg. According2taz is still an active account, but “Twitter’s reporting system has acknowledged she has violated its rules on multiple occasions, including for abuse and harassment,” according to the documents.

The report overview stated that the October 2021 docs “outlined how fewer than one hundred single-purpose hate accounts were responsible for approximately 70 per cent of the original and derivative hate-filled content targeting Harry and Meghan on Twitter.”

The company found that, “The single-purpose hate accounts that Twitter permanently suspended created new accounts and continued their abuse and harassment,” adding that “racism and YouTube ad revenue are the primary motivators of the core group.”

Yankee Wally also admitted she’d left a bad review on Amazon of Meghan’s children’s book The Bench despite having never read it. The report stated she then directed her viewers to find negative reviews of the release and mark them as “helpful.”

Harry and Meghan, who said goodbye to their Instagram account in March 2020 after stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family, have regularly spoken on the dangers of spreading misinformation online.

“I don’t care if you’re 15 or you’re 25, if people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging,” Meghan previously said on the “Teenager Therapy” podcast, according to People.