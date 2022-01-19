Allison Tolman is fed up with jokes about weight.

On Tuesday, the “Fargo” and “Why Women Kill” star tweeted out a call for TV and film writers to drop the common practice of including jokes about people’s weight, adding, “I promise they aren’t funny.”

She illustrated the ways jokes about weight appear in shows and other media.

Tolman’s criticism also included elements that don’t necessarily end up on the screen, like character names and descriptions in screenplays that reduce characters down to their weight, like “Fat Lady In Theater,” as opposed to “Annoying Lady In Theater.”

Many on Twitter applauded Tolman’s thread, echoing her complaints and calling on Hollywood writers to do better by people of all body types.

