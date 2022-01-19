Dakota Johnson loves a good prank.

The “Fifty Shades” actress reunited with her “Social Network” co-star Andrew Garfield 11 years after the film was released for a Vanity Fair YouTube clip.

Johnson and Garfield recalled how they never actually starred in a scene together in the 2010 flick, which was the actress’s first movie.

Johnson remembered going to lunch with Garfield and their co-star Jesse Eisenberg at one point but said the latter didn’t acknowledge her despite Garfield being very friendly and asking lots of questions.

Johnson joked he was probably “overwhelmed” by her beauty, to which Garfield agreed.

The “Amazing Spider-Man” actor then recalled bumping into Johnson at a party: “I think it was at the Oscars or something. You were just so lovely and energetic and excited to connect, I think that’s the first time we–”

“Wow, I don’t remember that,” Johnson interrupted. “I can’t believe you remember that.”

“Yeah, yeah, yeah. Yeah,” Garfield responded, before jocularly adding: “I was sober.”

He laughed, “There’s no insinuation. There’s no implication that I’m making.”

“It feels like there was,” Johnson replied, admitting she’d “probably get a little drunk” at such events.

She then revealed her party trick, “That was when–I think people still do this–but Mark Townsend, who’s here and does my hair, used to put pieces of hair in my hair to make it look full.”

Johnson added that she would “just take them out and put them in people’s pockets, like men’s jacket pockets,” because the hair pieces were “so annoying.”

As Garfield questioned why she chose men’s pockets in particular, Johnson insisted, “Because they’re so available.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the pair also spoke about everything from filming with Eisenberg and Justin Timberlake to working with Lin Manuel-Miranda and Maggie Gyllenhaal in their latest films “Tick, Tick… BOOM!” and “The Lost Daughter”, respectively.

See more in the clip above.