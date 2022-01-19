French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads, as well as film and television roles, has died at age 37 following a skiing accident in the Alps, according to AFP News Agency.

Ulliel portrayed the young Hannibal Lecter in 2007′s “Hannibal Rising” and fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic “Saint Laurent”. He is also in the upcoming Marvel series “Moon Knight,” and is the advertising face of the Chanel men’s fragrance Bleu de Chanel.

#BREAKING French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for playing a young Hannibal Lecter in "Hannibal Rising", has died aged 37 after a skiing accident, his family say pic.twitter.com/CD99nQXpLl — AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 19, 2022

The news comes after it was confirmed that an investigation was underway into Tuesday’s accident in the Rosiere ski area in the Savoie region, according to the Savoie prosecutor’s office.

Local broadcaster France Bleu previously confirmed Ulliel was in a serious condition with a skull injury after being hospitalized.

Ulliel’s agents did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Police and the prosecutor’s office would not divulge details of the accident. France Bleu said Ulliel apparently collided with another skier at a crossing point on the slopes, and the other skier was not hospitalized.

The mountain police service serving the site of the accident said it has been organizing five or six rescues per day in recent days as the snow has hardened.

In the neighbouring Haute-Savoie region, a 5-year-old girl was killed Saturday when a skier crashed into her. The man was handed preliminary manslaughter charges, according to the Haute-Savoie prosecutor, who cited excessive speed as the likely reason for the accident.