Avril Lavigne is going back to her roots.

Appearing on the new “After School Radio” show on Apple Music Hits, the Canadian singer talks to Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus about her new album Love Sux and returning to the sound that made her famous.

READ MORE: Avril Lavigne Says He Upcoming Album Is Inspired By Green Day And Is ‘A Love Letter To Women’

“I’m so excited. The whole energy around it, it was so fun to make it,” she says of the album. “The album’s got a pop-punk vibe all the way through and I feel like this is a type of album I’ve wanted to make for a long time.”

She continues, “My last album was very introspective and deep and this one is just rocking all the way through. And I’m really excited to take this out and play these songs live… I feel this is my most alternative record sonically.”

Lavigne explains how, as the pop music landscape shifted away from guitars and drums, she followed but eventually returned to the music she always wanted to make.

“And so, with this album, I just wanted to not hold back at all and just guitars, drums, just go for it,” she says. “And so I feel like I’ve always wanted to make this record.”

Lavigne also got to work with Hoppus on the new album, which for her was a special treat.

“I was really excited to work with you. I mean, to be honest, you’re one of my favourite artists,” she says. “Dude Ranch and Enema of the State, those were the records I was listening to in high school and as a teenager and I feel like they were really impactful on me as I was coming into my own musical identity.”

READ MORE: Avril Lavigne Reveals She’s Turning ‘Sk8er Boi’ Into A Film

Looking back on her breakout album, Lavigne says, “This year marks the 20th anniversary for my first album Let Go. I don’t know if it’s just because of how long it’s been or with a resurgence or whatever you want to call it in the pop-punk scene right now, but people are really bringing up ‘Sk8er Boi’ a lot. They’ve been asking me to perform it. It goes with this album, too. So I don’t know, but it’s been fun because, I mean, it’s a song I’ve been playing live for 20 years now and weirdly enough still today people are digging it and it’s taken on a whole new life of its own.”

The singer also has plans to turn “Sk8er Boi” into a movie.

“I’m in the process of putting together a film right now for it,” she says. “That’s a lot of work, I’ll tell you. Meeting with production companies, I have my storyline and my idea and then assembling a team, talking and meeting with different writers. And then I get different pitches and then I talk to them. So I found someone right now that I’m digging. And so I think we’re moving forward. And then once the script’s written, I’m just producing and overseeing the whole project. But will you make a cameo?”