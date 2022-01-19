Maude Apatow had a serious obsession with One Direction and still gets starstruck by the teen-heartthrob boy band.

The “Euphoria” actress appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to talk about the time she recently bumped into Harry Styles, react to old videos of herself freaking out over One Direction, and reveal what fans can expect from Lexi in season 2 of “Euphoria”.

Maude Apatow during an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”- Photo: Paula Lobo/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

READ MORE: Leslie Mann And Judd Apatow Were Turned Away From A Restaurant Because He ‘Dresses Like A 14-Year-Old Boy’

Apatow, 24, recalled the last time she saw the late night TV host, when her dad Judd Apatow appeared on the show, which was “a very embarrassing day” for her.

“I had just gotten off the flight to see my dad and I came here and I looked disgusting. And I was just, kind of hiding in the dressing room, and my dad’s friend was like, ‘Oh, do you want to go upstairs and check out the “SNL” floor?’ and I was like, ‘Sure. Hope I don’t run into anyone, whatever,'” Apatow explained.

“Harry Styles was hosting and I knew that, but I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to see him, right?’ And then the first thing — like, I walked into the room, and he was right there. And I literally could not, like, I went into shock. I didn’t even know what to do with myself.”

READ MORE: Zendaya And The ‘Euphoria’ Cast Answer Burning Questions About Tom Holland, Class Clowns And More

The actress told Fallon how she “went into a panic” and “started hysterically crying” as soon as she got back down to the dressing room because she was “so overwhelmed and just not expecting that.” To her luck, Fallon witnessed her crying, making the situation that much more humiliating.

Apatow then explained that her obsession with One Direction began when she was a teenager and, at age 14, she was fortunate enough to interview the English-Irish pop band.

“I had a popular Twitter page when I was, like, 13, and I decided I wanted to become a child journalist, and they asked me to interview One Direction on their first trip to America,” Apatow said about the “scariest” moment in her life.

READ MORE: Zendaya Reacts To Tom Holland’s Desire To Appear On ‘Euphoria’

Her dad happened to capture her younger self freaking out backstage while she was “preparing to interview” 1D, which Fallon aired on last night’s show. He also aired a video that Apatow’s parents sent him, which featured her hysterically crying, yet again, after she attended a One Direction concert years ago. In the clip, her annoyed younger sister, Iris Apatow, now 19, says, “Maude, you’re fine.”

Moving on, she revealed that fans will “see a lot more of my character” Lexi this season on “Euphoria”.

“It’s all exciting and I think people are going to be surprised. I think people think my character is sort of this shy, sweet one, but I think she might be just as crazy as everyone else,” Apatow revealed.