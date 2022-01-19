Cardi B is covering the funeral and burial costs of the 17 people that were killed in a New York City fire earlier this month.

A blaze ripped through a 120-unit tower in the Bronx on January 9, killing 17 and hospitalizing many more.

The ages of the victims ranged from two to 50, TMZ reported.

Cardi, who was born and raised in the South Bronx, told the publication, “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal.”

READ MORE: Cardi B Says She’s ‘Close’ To Getting Her Son’s Name Tattooed On Her Face

TMZ stated the rapper had teamed up with the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City ensure everyone affected was covered and that the families’ wishes had been met.

Cardi shared, “I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”

READ MORE: Cardi B Testifies In Libel Trial That YouTuber’s Comments Made Her ‘Extremely Suicidal’

Fire officials reportedly said the fire was caused by a broken space heater, with two open interior doors allowing smoke to fill the building.

The doors were allegedly meant to have been closed, so an investigation is now taking place as to why this wasn’t the case.

Cardi added in a statement to CNN: “I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still.

“So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help… I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”