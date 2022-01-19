New details are emerging about the highly anticipated return to Middle-earth.

Announced Wednesday, Amazon’s Prime Video adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s tales is officially titled “Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power”. The title will delight LOTR fans familiar with Tolkien lore. The title foreshadows “an epic story that welds the major events of Tolkien’s Second Age together: the forging of the iconic rings,” according to the official press release.

Set thousands of years before the events of The Lord Of The Rings novels and film franchise, “The Rings Of Power” will bring the Second Age to screens for the very first time. With new and familiar characters, the story will begin in a time of relative peace that slowly gives way to a re-emergence of evil in Middle-earth.

“This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien’s other classics. ‘The Rings Of Power’ unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men,” say showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. “Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring – but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”

The series title was revealed in the epic new video, featured above.

The showrunners went to great lengths to get the details of the series’ title style just right, by “physically forging the title in a blacksmith foundry, pouring fiery molten metal into hand-carved wooden ravines shaped to the letterforms. The process was captured in slow motion for a live-action video, which features voice-over narration of lines from Tolkien’s famous ‘Ring Verse’, describing the intended recipients of the 20 Rings of Power. The bespoke title treatment appears crafted in a silvery metal, with lines of Elvish script inscribed along the crest of each letterform.”

The series features a massive ensemble of actors: Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

“Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power” will arrive on Prime Video Canada on September 2 with new episodes dropping weekly.