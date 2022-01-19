The story of WeWork is getting the limited-series treatment.

On Wednesday, Apple TV+ debuted the trailer for “WeCrashed”, the new series about the rise and fall of the startup, starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.

The official description reads: “Inspired by actual events — and the love story at the centre of it all — WeWork grew from a single co-working space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its valuation dropped $40 billion. What happened?”

Leto and Hathaway play husband-and-wife entrepreneurs Adam and Rebekah Neumann, who launched the company, only to be ousted less than a decade later amid a failed bid to take the company public.

The series also stars Kyle Marvin, Emma Ludbrook, Natalie Sandy, Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, Aaron Hart, Charlie Gogolak, and John Requa, and Glenn Ficarra.

“WeCrashed” premieres March 18.