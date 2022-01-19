Charisma Carpenter has a few words for Joss Whedon.

On Wednesday, the actress reacted on Twitter to a New York Magazine profile of the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” creator in which he responds to allegations of misconduct and toxic behaviour.

In her first statement, Carpenter, who has herself alleged that Whedon treated her badly, including calling her “fat” when she was pregnant, stood by “Justice League” actor Ray Fisher and his own allegations against the director.

Carpenter also stood by Gal Gadot, who has alleged that Whedon threatened to ruin her career during the making of “Justice League”. In the profile, Whedon denied the allegation, claiming that she may have misunderstood a joke he made due to English not being her first language.

Carpenter has been outspoken for years about her bad experiences working with Whedon on “Buffy” and its spinoff series “Angel”.