Alyssa Milano has revealed that a “Who’s the Boss” sequel is happening.

The 49-year-old actress told Fox 5’s “Good Day New York” that the popular 1980s sitcom she starred in as Samantha Micelli, opposite her TV dad, played by Tony Danza, is making a comeback.

“We’re actually developing a reboot, well it’s more of a sequel and we’ve been developing it now for a couple of years,” Milano told host Rosanna Scotto. “The pandemic sort of put everything on hold, but we’re hopeful that before i’m in my 70s we’ll be able to.”

Milano explained that the show is currently in development and that she’s working with producers to try and “figure out what the show would look like” and “what stage in our lives we would pick up from.”

Although no news has been confirmed as to where the sequel will be available to watch, Milano and Danza are said to reunite onscreen.