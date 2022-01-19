Click to share this via email

"Bridgerton". (L to R) Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Rupert Young as Jack in episode 204 of "Bridgerton".

“Bridgerton” fans don’t have long to wait until the second season airs as Netflix just dropped eight first-look images.

In one snap Phoebe Dynevor returns as the newly married Daphne Basset, while newcomer Kate Sharma (played by Simone Ashley) holds a rifle in another shot in front of some of her male co-stars.

“Bridgerton”. (L to R) Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in episode 203 of “Bridgerton”. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

In a different pic, Kate dances with Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), while Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has a tense discussion with her friend Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) in another photo.

“Bridgerton”. (L to R) Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in episode 207 of “Bridgerton”. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

“Bridgerton”. (L to R) Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma in episode 201 of “Bridgerton”. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

“Bridgerton”. (L to R) Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in episode 202 of “Bridgerton”. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

A synopsis for the upcoming series reads: “The second season of ‘Bridgerton’ follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife.

“Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India.”

“Bridgerton”. Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in episode 202 of “Bridgerton”. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

“Bridgerton”. (L to R) Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in episode 204 of “Bridgerton”. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

“Bridgerton”. (L to R) Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington, Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 201 of “Bridgerton”. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

“When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides.

“Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.”

“Bridgerton” returns for a second season on March 25, 2022.