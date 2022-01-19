“Inventing Anna” star Julia Garner is on the new cover of Town & Country, and in the issue she talks about meeting Anna Delvey, the convicted scammer and inspiration for the upcoming Netflix show.

“She’s actually really sweet. She was extremely charming. She’s very gentle,” Garner reveals. “But then her voice gets less soft-spoken when she wants something.”

Talking about what she learned from the visit with Delvey in prison, the actress says, “I wanted to see if she had any remorse about what happened, or time to reflect.” But Delvey replied, “I don’t really have that much time to think.”

The inmate is instead apparently kept busy with classes on tailoring and lessons on “stupid culinary arts.”

Garner recalls, “She’s in a full jumpsuit saying, ‘I’m obviously not going to make myself food when I get out of jail.’”

For the role, Garner also had to get Delvey’s unusual accent right. Delvey was born in Russia, but grew up in Germany and then learned British English before moving to America where she attempted to emulate an American accent by watching shows like “Gossip Girl”.

When they met, Delvey actually asked to hear her take on it.

“She’s like, ‘Please, let me hear it,’” to which Garner responded by mimicking the German-inflected accent. “It got very meta.”

Due to the pandemic Garner ended up having to play Delvey and Ruth Langmore in “Ozark” at the same time, which she says was a complicated task.

“I really made sure that the script supervisor had an eye on my accent during that period of time,” she reveals. “Playing those two parts at the same time was probably the hardest thing I’ve had to do in my life. Those are not easy women… they don’t think and then act, they act and then think. Ruth would see through Anna right away.”

Garner also reveals she found playing Delvey took a toll on her psyche.

“When I really know the character, I start feeling all their feelings… my anxiety was through the roof, and I realized it was because Anna had really bad anxiety,” she says, adding that she even began sleep-talking in Delvey’s accent. “My husband was like, ‘This has gotten out of control.’”

“Inventing Anna” premieres Feb. 11 on Netflix.