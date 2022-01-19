Bong Joon-ho has found the star of his next movie in Robert Pattinson.

“The Batman” actor and the Oscar-winning writer and director of “Parasite” will team up for a new sci-fi movie.

The film is based on the yet-to-be-published novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton. The novel, which is set to be released next month, is described as a high-concept sci-fi story akin to Andy Weir’s The Martian meets Blake Crouch’s Dark Matter.

The story centres on Mickey7, presumably played by Pattinson in the film version, “a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim.”

While the film is inspired by the book, the final story may vary from the novel though fans can get a glimpse of what is in store for the film adaptation. According to the book’s logline, “Whenever there’s a mission that’s too dangerous — even suicidal — the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. On a fairly routine scouting mission, Mickey7 goes missing and is presumed dead. By the time he returns to the colony base, surprisingly helped back by native life, Mickey7’s fate has been sealed. There’s a new clone, Mickey8, reporting for expendable duties.”