Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a white dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel with the Spencer Tiara, attends a State Banquet on November 16, 1986 in Bahrain.

The camera loved Princess Diana, and now photographer Anwar Hussein is opening up about capturing some of those famous snaps of the late royal.

Hussein, 84, who just launched “Princess Diana: Accredited Access”, a “walk-through documentary” currently open in Chicago and Los Angeles, with New York City next, told People: “The story of Diana unfolded in front of us. I saw every side of Diana. She was a genuine, good human being.”

He also said that Diana once asked him a question about interfaith marriage amid claims she was dating Dr. Hasnat Khan.

“She wanted to know about Islam. She was asking about being married when one person is Muslim and another is Protestant,” Hussein recalled. “She was interested because of what she was going through with (her then-boyfriend) Dr. Hasnat Khan, she didn’t mention him, but she assumed I knew it.”

READ MORE: ‘The Crown’ Casts Humayun Saeed As Princess Diana’s Love Interest Dr. Hasnat Khan

Hussein, who arrived in the U.K. from Tanzania back in 1962, spoke to the magazine about documenting “Shy Di” in 1980 to the beloved royal she’d become just before her tragic death in 1997 at age just 36.

The photographer shared of Diana’s journey, “You could see her go from Shy Di, looking down, to becoming stronger — which she had to do. She wanted to prove she was brave enough to do what she wanted.”

Diana might have said she felt “awkward” posing for pictures, but Hussein insisted: “She had a canny way of showing her mood — whether she was happy or unhappy.”

READ MORE: Elizabeth Debicki Transforms Into Princess Diana To Recreate Her Final Public Appearance For ‘The Crown’ Season 5

Hussein saw Diana meet and show her kindness towards those diagnosed with AIDS, leprosy patients and basically anyone she crossed paths with.

He told the magazine, “It came naturally to her, but she also knew which pictures would go around the world.”

Hussein’s sons, Samir and Zak, who now take photos of Princes William and Harry, are also featured in the exhibition, which is comprised of 140 of the photographer’s images.

The exhibition’s curator, Cliff Skelliter, gushed: “The personal relationship between a princess and a photographer who’s with them all the time — they’ve got a closeness but also a distance in order to get a really interesting take.”