Kelly Clarkson will take your breath with her cover of The Weeknd.

Clarkson covered The Weeknd’s award-nominated song “Take My Breath” on Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. The “American Idol” alum teamed up with her house band, Y’all, for this latest “Kellyoke” cover.

“Take My Breath” was released by Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd on Aug. 6. It served as the lead single from his critically-acclaimed, chart-topping fifth studio album Dawn FM.

Clarkson has covered countless songs on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, including Rod Stewart’s “Forever Young”, Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” and Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees”.