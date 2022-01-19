Some lucky fans got to see the new Spider-Man movie with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, and they didn’t even know it.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show”, Garfield talked about getting to work with his Spidey predecessor on the new “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

“It was so awesome to be able to be present for him being on a film set as an actor again. And especially of course, in that character, because I grew up, you know, idolizing Toby in that role,” the actor said. “And he’s such a huge part of that character for me, and just being a fan of him as an actor.”

He continued, “It felt like Toby and I were really just working on a relationship between two characters, and using our imaginations and, and playing. It felt very, very playful. Like we were kind of two friends, you know, making a little Spider-Man short film and just going, ‘Well, wouldn’t this be cool? Wouldn’t that be cool?’ I think he really started to remember his connection to acting as well. It was as if no time had passed.”

After the film came out, Garfield also revealed, he and Maguire secretly attended a public screening of “No Way Home” on opening night.

“Tobey and I just kind of put on a baseball cap and our COVID N95 masks,” he said. “We just looked like couple of white guys and that’s kind of that. We’re just two other white guys who like Spider-Man.”

Garfield went on, “And we go and we get our popcorn and we hang. It was really that simple. There was no moment where we felt like we were gonna get mobbed. It was really fun. It was kind of a sweet, private, little hang we had. And it was, yeah, it was surreal.”

He added, “It was just one of those moments that you’ll never kind of forget.”