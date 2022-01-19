Amber Ruffin appeared on Tuesday’s episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” for a segment called “Amber Says What”, where the television personality dished on various news stories: from the passing of Betty White to Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s engagement.

The “Amber Ruffin Show” star riffed on Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa’s split, as well as Bonet’s previous relationship with Lenny Kravitz.

“I’m devastated ― but not for them, for me!” Ruffin delivered in her chipper-style, per Huff Post. “Like all Americans, I just wanted them to make me the third in their open marriage. And now I am in mourning.”

“Who is she going to marry next ― a beam of light?”