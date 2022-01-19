Two pivotal moments changed John Mellencamp’s rockstar lifestyle: His ex-wife and a heart attack.

Mellencamp, 70, recently opened up about a heart attack he suffered at age 42. The health scare occurred in 1994.

“I had lots of doctors going, ‘John, your cholesterol’s way too high and you smoke.’ I’d go, ‘F**k it,'” Mellencamp tells People. “I learned my lesson after I had a heart attack.”

“There comes a time when you got to go, ‘Okay, I’m done with this s***,'” Mellencamp said. “It’s funny and attractive to be 25-years-old and be someplace high and drunk. But when you get to a certain age, it’s not funny anymore. It’s not cute, not sexy. Nothing good about it.”

His ex-wife Elaine Irwin sparked a meaningful change in Mellencamp.

“Elaine came out on tour with me [early on] and looked at what was going on,” he said. “She goes, ‘This is not going to go on anymore. No more [random] people backstage.’ I said to her, ‘Why? I thought we were having fun.’

“And she goes, ‘Yeah, if you’re 15. But you’re not 15 anymore. You’re married to me, so there’s nobody backstage.’ I said, ‘You go tell the band,’ and she did. There’s not been anybody — no girls or hangers-on — backstage at my shows since then. Her advice was good.”

Mellencamp is preparing for the release of his new album, Strictly a One-Eyed Jack, which is scheduled to release on Jan. 21.