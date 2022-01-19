Jennifer Aniston gets floral on the set of her upcoming Netflix movie, “Murder Mystery 2”.

The actress co-stars in the film with Adam Sandler which is currently in production in Hawaii.

The stars were spotted enjoying the sun on set while filming a scene on the beach.

READ MORE: Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston Set New Netflix Record As 31 Million Watch ‘Murder Mystery’

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler – Photo: The Image Direct

Aniston rocks a floral kimono over a white dress while she chats Sandler, who dresses casually in a striped red t-shirt and shorts.

They were also joined by a man in a military uniform and another man in a scuba uniform.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler – Photo: The Image Direct

READ MORE: Netflix Reveals ‘Murder Mystery’ And ‘Stranger Things’ Were Top Movie And TV Show Of 2019

The sequel to the 2019 film was announced in September. The first film followed the married couple, played by Aniston and Sandler, as they go on a long-awaited Euro-trip. Their trip goes awry when they accept the invitation of billionaire Malcolm Quince (Terence Stamp) and stumble upon a murder.

Little is known about the sequel film at this time, other than that it is set in Hawaii, but the first movie was the most streamed movie for Netflix in 2019.