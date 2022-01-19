Click to share this via email

It’s a flamin’ hot girl summer with Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan starred in a 35-second teaser for a Super Bowl LVI ad on Wednesday. The video, uploaded by Cheetos, depicts Megan snacking on the Flamin’ Hot variety while walking up to the stadium.

“Any allergies, you know like cats, dogs?” a staff member working security asks Megan, per Billboard. “And deer?”

The visibly confused “WAP” responds, “I’m sorry, what?”

“How about a fox, bear, water buffalo? What about a sloth?” the staffer inquires. “Sloth allergies, yeah.”

Fortunately, Megan was all clear.

Super Bowl 56 takes place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Feb. 13.