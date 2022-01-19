Drew Barrymore’s daughters are the biggest fans of John Cena and they finally got to meet the man himself.

The host of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” shared the adorable anecdote on “The Talk” on Wednesday.

“I actually made an exception, and I pulled them out of something they were doing to come and meet John Cena,” Barrymore shared.

READ MORE: John Cena Talks To Drew Barrymore About Whether He Feels Ready For Kids

“And I got to meet his extraordinary wife [Shay Shariatzadeh],” she continued. “And we all talked about how rare it was to make it a family affair, and we’re usually very professional, you know.”

The mother of two explained that it’s often difficult for her to include her children in her work since she wants to protect their privacy.

“My kids come to work and I include them on my journey. I don’t put them on camera, I’m very protective of them,” explained Barrymore. “And I think he’s become protective of his private life, and we were just so happy to all bond and hang out together. It was really, really wonderful.”

Barrymore often talks about vulnerable topics with guests on her talk show, getting them to open up on her show – a strength she attributes to her open attitude.

“I don’t judge people; I’ve been through a lot of things myself. Some when I was younger, some not so long ago. And I’m still a work in progress every single day of my life,” she said.

READ MORE: Drew Barrymore Went To Courteney Cox With Her Pregnancy Scare While Filming ‘Scream’

“But I’m so excited about self-improvement and the journey and trying to figure it all out…this is a safe space,” Barrymore added. “Also, we’ve got to have a sense of humour. So, even if we can go really deep, we don’t have to be heavy and dark about it. We can just talk about humanity and all of the colours in it.”

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on Global, with “The Drew Barrymore Show” following at 3 p.m.