Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating her famous parents, Tony Curtis (“Some Like It Hot”) and Janet Leigh (“Psycho”), in a new Instagram post that also draws attention to their messy divorce.

Curtis has been candid in the past about how she was affected by her parents’ split when she was just three years old.

Sharing a vintage black-and-white photo of her parents when they were together, sent to her by her sister, Curtis became philosophical.

“Once in a while when their images find me unexpectedly, I’m caught by not only their extreme beauty but their deep love and ambition,” she wrote.

“As the product of 13 divorces in my immediate family I have often struggled with the idea of love, what happens to it? There are only a couple reminders to me that I was born from love and not resentment, competition, jealousy and rancor which are the cornerstones of any unpleasant divorce. I also forget that they were famous and loved worldwide,” she added.

“Happy hump day Janet and Tony,” Curtis concluded. “Thanks for love and life!”

Previously, Curtis noted that being the offspring of two famous actors stars proved to be something of a cautionary tale in her own life.

“I’m the child of movie stars. I watched my parents get facelifts and neck lifts,” she shared in an interview with People.

“I watched their work diminish, I watched their fame not diminish. And the contradiction of a lot of fame, but not a lot of work, is really hard to navigate for people,” she explained. “Very hard to be famous but not be doing the thing that made you famous. And that, for the rest of your life, you’re famous for something you did a long time ago, and you chase that attention.”