Kelly Rizzo is mourning the loss of husband Bob Saget, who died at age 65 on Jan. 9, and she’s sharing her grief with Hoda Kotb on “Today”.

On Wednesday, “Today” offered a sneak peek at Kotb’s interview with Rizzo, her first since Saget’s death, airing on Thursday, Jan. 20.

READ MORE: Kelly Rizzo Breaks Silence On Her Late Husband Bob Saget’s Death

In the clip, Kotb asks her what her late husband was like “when there was no audience? When there was no one around, no one to make laugh, what was that guy like?”

“It was still the same. He was there to just enjoy life,” Rizzo responds.

TOMORROW: @EatTravelRock joins @HodaKotb for an emotional interview following the death of her husband Bob Saget. Tune in for more of their conversation tomorrow morning on @TODAYShow. pic.twitter.com/vzNlb0NPzq — NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) January 19, 2022

“And he just wanted to make people feel good. I mean if we went to a restaurant, he would talk to all of the waiters, the waitresses. He knew all the hosts. Everybody knew him and loved him,” she continued.

“And his constant message was ‘just treat everybody with kindness’ because he had gone through so much in his life, and he knew how hard life could be. And so he always was just so kind and loving to everybody. He was just the best man I’ve ever known in my life. He was just so kind and so wonderful, and everybody that was in his life knew it. And even anybody that would just casually meet him was like, ‘Wow, this is a special guy.’”

The full interview will air on the Thursday, Jan. 20 edition of “Today”.