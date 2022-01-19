Chris Daughtry is sharing a sad update about the death of daughter Hannah Price, who was found dead in her home in November at age 25.

Daughtry is now revealing that Price took her own life while under the influence of narcotics, the singer’s family revealed in a statement to People.

“Our beloved Daughter Hannah Price passed away on November 12th, 2021,” the statement read. “Much speculation has been made since that date, and after a full investigation by law enforcement we are now able to speak in further detail.” In the statement, the family noted that Price — daughter of Daughtry’s wife Deanna — had struggled with mental illness “from a young age,” and “was in and out of therapy and treatment centres” throughout her life.

“As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself in abusive relationships,” the statement continued. “Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face. We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track. We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek further treatment and move closer to the family.” READ MORE: Chris Daughtry’s Wife Sets Record Straight About ‘Homicide’ Rumours In Daughter’s Death The statement added that Price had contacted members of her family on the morning of her death, saying she “was in fear for her life” due to claims her boyfriend allegedly physically abused her. After the family contacted police, officers visited Price’s home for a wellness check, and determined she was “OK.” When Price’s boyfriend returned, he found her dead by hanging and called 911. She was pronounced dead at the scene, with a subsequent investigation indication no evidence of foul play. “Hannah was a generous and loving person who wanted more for herself and others. She will forever be in the hearts and minds of those of us who love her,” the family said. “We ask for your continued privacy at this time while we grieve. If you or a loved one is experiencing mental health, abuse, or addiction problems, please seek help immediately. Free and confidential resources below can help you or a loved one connect with a skilled, trained mental health professional or counselor.”

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.