Rob Lowe dropped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this week, where he looked back at his friendship with legendary pop art pioneer Andy Warhol, who died in 1987.

As Lowe recalled, one night he was at dinner with Warhol, at “one of those restaurants where you could draw on the tables with crayons. He’s like, so let’s all draw in secret, so no one can look at what we’re drawing, the best version we can think of a pussy.”

When it came time for everyone to reveal their drawings, Lowe proudly unveiled his “gynecological, like, out of the Joy of Sex version… we get to Andy, he reveals it… of course he’s drawn a cat,” Lowe said, adding, “I feel ashamed and embarrassed.”

However, Lowe’s biggest regret is that he didn’t take Warhol’s drawing, considering how much the late artist’s work goes for these days.

“An Andy Warhol was sitting on that table and I was too young and scared and naive to take it,” said Lowe, adding, “I heard that it sold about 10 years ago for $1.5 million.”

In another segment of the interview, Lowe also referenced an interview given by Gwyneth Paltrow, in which she claims she was given lessons on oral sex by Lowe’s wife, Sheryl Berkoff.

While host Jimmy Kimmel joked that was a “very nice thing for her to do,” Lowe quipped, “Or, as I like to say, Chris Martin and Brad Falchuk, you’re welcome!” referencing Paltrow’s ex-husband and current spouse.