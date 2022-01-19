Lady Gaga is opening up about a steamy scene she filmed for “House of Gucci” with co-star Salma Hayek that never made it into the final cut of the movie.

During a recent interview in Europe, shared on Twitter by Pop Crave, Hayek declared that she and Gaga had a “delicious relationship,” apologizing that viewers “didn’t get to see all of the scenes” that didn’t make it into the film.

“There’s a whole side of this film that you did not see, where Pina and I developed a sexual relationship,” Gaga said of Hayek’s character, TV psychic Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma.

“Director’s cut, who knows. This is a testament to [Ridley Scott] as a director because he allowed us to go there, and I remember being on set with Salma and going, ‘So after Maurizio dies, maybe it gets hot?’ And she was like, ‘What are you talking about?’”

Interjected Hayek, “You think she’s kidding.”

Ultimately, Gaga was hopeful the scene might eventually see the light of day. “Director’s cut, who knows,” she joked.